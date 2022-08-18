State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLGEA shares. StockNews.com lowered Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.3 %

VLGEA stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $334.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $501.96 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

