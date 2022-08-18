Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 977 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

