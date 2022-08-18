Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 812,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

INN opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $943.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.98. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

