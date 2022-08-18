Summit Industrial Income REIT Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

