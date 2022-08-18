Sumo Logic (SUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Sumo Logic to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sumo Logic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $989.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.64. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $48,443.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,598.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $48,443.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,598.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

