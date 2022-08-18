Swiss National Bank Acquires 10,300 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,313 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 211,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $1,768,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

