Swiss National Bank Acquires 14,200 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 334.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of YETI by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $9,105,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

