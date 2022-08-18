Swiss National Bank Acquires 17,245 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,114,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,326 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,198,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 761,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,188,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,871,000.

Shares of TSEM opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

