Swiss National Bank Acquires 21,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

