Swiss National Bank Acquires 30,200 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

AXTA opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

