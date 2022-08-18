Swiss National Bank Acquires 41,500 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 4.3 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

