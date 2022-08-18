Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 20,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

BLDP stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

