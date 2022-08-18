Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $76,365,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549,106 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $19,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TPX stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

