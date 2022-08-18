Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

