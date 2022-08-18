Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $18,457,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 166.5% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 135.9% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 11,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 13.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $269.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $178.43 and a 1 year high of $274.51.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROG. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

