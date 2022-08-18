Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.51.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

