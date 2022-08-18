Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,836,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,624,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

