Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,731,000 after purchasing an additional 570,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,378 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,351,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

