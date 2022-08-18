Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 311.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corporation has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.