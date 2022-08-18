Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Down 2.2 %

CC stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

