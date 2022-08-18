Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Crane by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Crane by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Crane by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Down 2.4 %

CR opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.