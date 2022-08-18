Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $110,775,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 468.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $13,037,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

