Swiss National Bank Buys 11,600 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

