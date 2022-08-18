Swiss National Bank Buys 12,100 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,178,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,031,000 after buying an additional 760,849 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

