Swiss National Bank Buys 17,600 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $16,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,958,000 after buying an additional 248,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 160,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,480,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

