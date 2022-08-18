Swiss National Bank Buys 21,700 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

