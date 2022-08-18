Swiss National Bank Buys 28,200 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

In other news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,414 shares of company stock worth $920,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

