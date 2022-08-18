Swiss National Bank Buys 30,100 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $28,122,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 873.4% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 609,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 546,771 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 739,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 539,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $14,511,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 5.2 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.