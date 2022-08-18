Swiss National Bank Buys 5,800 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,041,000 after buying an additional 262,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,881,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 655,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 591,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,801,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $121.22 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

