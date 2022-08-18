Swiss National Bank Buys 68,600 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $139,060.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

