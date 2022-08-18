Swiss National Bank Buys 9,600 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 236,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $81.79 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

