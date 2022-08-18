Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

