Swiss National Bank Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in RH by 544.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,888,139. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $312.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $733.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.87.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

