Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 113,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

VMI opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $289.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,352 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.