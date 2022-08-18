Swiss National Bank Has $12.04 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 25.0% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 216,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 109.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 334.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.