Swiss National Bank Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

SPR stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

