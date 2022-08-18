Swiss National Bank Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $11,841,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,523,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2,924.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

NYSE SAIC opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.59. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

