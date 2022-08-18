Swiss National Bank Has $12.64 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

