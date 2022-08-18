Swiss National Bank Has $12.81 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 120,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,877 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 328,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $32.00 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

MDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

