Swiss National Bank Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $208,159,000 after buying an additional 238,073 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $156,028,000 after buying an additional 170,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,588 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $118,146,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,423 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $78,148,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 657,670 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE LPX opened at $59.08 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

