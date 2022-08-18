Swiss National Bank Has $12 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in LHC Group by 762.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $162.43 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $188.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

