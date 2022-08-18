Swiss National Bank Has $13.11 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,661.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming
In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,365 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,464. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Boyd Gaming Stock Down 2.2 %
BYD stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.