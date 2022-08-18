Swiss National Bank Has $13.11 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,661.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,365 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,464. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 2.2 %

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

BYD stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.