Swiss National Bank Has $13 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

SKX opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

