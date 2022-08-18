Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

