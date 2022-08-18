Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.31. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

