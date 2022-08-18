Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

