Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 325,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 148,816 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2,123.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

PACW opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

