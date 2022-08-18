Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

