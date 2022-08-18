Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC Materials Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.