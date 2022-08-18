Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,800 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,801,000 after buying an additional 310,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,097,000 after buying an additional 183,949 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,373,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

